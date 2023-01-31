CAR WARS! 10 Reasons To Go ICE and 10 To Go EV. WHICH Argument Do YOU Believe WINS OUT?

Here we pose two arguments, 10 reasons FOR buying an ICE vehicle and 10 reasons to go EV.



Take a read and then tell us WHICH side has the STRONGER argument...



Here are ten reasons to consider purchasing an ICE (Internal Combustion Engine) vehicle in 2023:



1. Wider Availability: ICE vehicles are widely available and offer a wider variety of models, features, and prices than electric vehicles (EVs).

2. Refueling Infrastructure: The refueling infrastructure for ICE vehicles is more widespread, making it easier to find a gas station and refuel.

3. Driving Range: ICE vehicles generally have a longer driving range before needing to refuel than EVs.

4. Performance: For some drivers, ICE vehicles offer better performance and acceleration compared to EVs.

5. Price: In some cases, ICE vehicles may be less expensive upfront than EVs, especially if you are looking for a more budget-friendly option.

6. Maintenance: Maintenance for ICE vehicles is generally less expensive and more widely available compared to EVs.

7. Familiarity: ICE vehicles are familiar and have a long history, making them a comfortable and well-understood choice for many drivers.

8. Fuel Efficiency: With advancements in engine technology, some ICE vehicles can offer improved fuel efficiency, making them more cost-effective over time.

9. Towing: For drivers who need to tow heavy loads, ICE vehicles may be a better option as some EVs have limitations on towing capacity.

10. Resale Value: ICE vehicles have a proven track record and well-established resale market, making it easier to sell or trade-in your vehicle in the future.



Here are ten reasons to consider purchasing an electric vehicle (EV) in 2023:



1. Environmental Impact: EVs produce zero tailpipe emissions, making them a more environmentally-friendly option than ICE vehicles.

2. Operating Costs: Over time, EVs can be less expensive to operate than ICE vehicles due to lower fuel and maintenance costs.

3. Performance: Many EVs offer improved performance and acceleration compared to ICE vehicles.

4. Technology: EVs are at the forefront of automotive technology and offer advanced features such as regenerative braking and improved safety.

5. Charging Infrastructure: The charging infrastructure for EVs is expanding rapidly, making it easier to find a charging station and recharge your vehicle.

6. Range: With advancements in battery technology, the driving range of EVs is increasing, making them a more practical option for longer trips.

7. Low Noise: EVs operate quietly, making them a more peaceful driving experience compared to ICE vehicles.

8. Instant Torque: EVs offer instant torque, making them ideal for city driving and quick acceleration.

9. Battery Warranty: Most EVs come with a battery warranty, offering peace of mind and protection for your investment.

10. Incentives: In many regions, there are government incentives available for purchasing EVs, making them more affordable and accessible.



Note: It's important to keep in mind that the best choice for a given driver will depend on a variety of factors, including personal preferences, driving needs, budget, and local regulations. Before making a decision, it's important to weigh the pros and cons of different options and to research and compare different vehicles to determine the best fit for your needs.





