CAR WARS! 2005-ish Lexus LS430 OR BRAND NEW EconoBox Like A Hyundai ELANTRA?

You probably know that old guy or old lady in the neighborhood who has a 2005-ish Lexus LS and you've seen them BABY it for years.



It's always washed and shining and you see it around town making an under 5 mile trek each day.



So the miles are low and you know it's in great shape. PLUS, it's a Lexus and well, we don't need to talk reliabiilty here. You already know how good they are.



So HERE'S the question.



You need an around town daily driver but you're leveraged on new house mortgage or you're SWEATIN' Bitcoin. Spoiler alert, I sold mine at 59k and may do an cyrpto index next. I like BLOK.



Back to the car war...



So would YOU buy the USED LS OR a BRAND NEW econobox, say like an Elantra for $15k on a deal?



Spies, discuss...









