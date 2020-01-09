CAR WARS! 2020 C8 Corvette Or Used Porsche 911 Carrera S?

I have Corvette on the brain right seeing 00R has been testing the new one all week and my friend just took delivery of his ZEUS Brown C8.



I've seen a number in the flesh but have yet to drive one. You'll have to wait for 00R's review to get the full scoop but I do know my friend who will go unnamed, has one of the finest car collections on earth and he is smitten. And he has four other classic Corvettes in his batcave.



He's been posting things like my new Vette interior is nicer than the last 911 I bought and how he loves the bang for the buck.



But back to 00R who may or may not be recovering from a speeding ticket handed to him by a guy in NYS in a Sunoco special. A TROOPER for the layman out there who don't know these insider car terms or didn't grow up in NYS.



We were discussing pro's and con's and inevitably I asked the question would you buy THAT or a killer used 911 Carrera S?



So while he's working on his write up I'll ask you all, what would YOUR move be?



2020 C8 Corvette OR a lightly used Porsche 911 Carrera S?





