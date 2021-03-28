CAR WARS! 2021 Facelifted Audi Q5 vs. BMW X3 vs. Mercedes GLC? WHICH Is YOUR Choice?

It may only be a facelift rather than an all-new model, but the question is - does the new Q5 have what it takes to stand out and gain your attention over key competitors like the Mercedes GLC & BMW X3?



Well for starters, it certainly looks the part! Sure, it’s not that different to the old model, but you still get a couple of nice changes, including a wider grille at the front and LEDs as standard (with the option to get Matrix LEDs if you choose a higher-spec model).



When it comes to performance, the range-topper is a hybrid 2-litre turbo petrol, which combined with the electric motor will deliver 370hp! It’s also worth remembering that all models come with AWD as standard, as well as an automatic gearbox… But then again, would you expect anything else?!



So what do you think - can the Q5 really take on the GLC and X3? Or would you choose the Mercedes or BMW instead?



Spies, which would be YOUR pick?







