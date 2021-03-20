CAR WARS! 2021 Toyota Camry Vs. 2021 Hyundai Sonata. WHO Comes Out On Top?

Our staff's varied opinions about the ride quality mostly followed party lines: Our drivers who look for sporty feel and more direct response to steering inputs—even when testing everyday sedans—preferred the Sonata's setup and praised its damping and quirks, while those who prioritize sheer comfort and who don't mind a lack of character in this class cast their vote to the Toyota. We also noted a fair amount of wind noise, especially at freeway speeds, around the Sonata's exterior mirrors; it stood out because everything else was so quiet.



Ultimately, the 2021 Hyundai Sonata SEL Plus gets our nod over the 2021 Toyota Camry SE. Its combination of interesting if not beautiful exterior styling, superior and fun interior design and appointments, and more involving character were too much for the Camry to overcome. Yes, the Toyota we tested boasted a $2,957 price advantage, but it didn't deliver enough extra value and user satisfaction to overcome the fact that the Hyundai delivers a more holistically compelling package and experience.



2021 Toyota Camry Pros:



Solid value

Upgraded styling for 2021

Upgraded driver-assistance safety systems for 2021



2021 Toyota Camry Cons:



Interior doesn't impress

Floaty ride quality

Boring overall package



Full review at the link...





