WE could post a crazy story of something happening in NY and no matter how insane, it wouldn't surprise ANYONE who would read it. It's NEW YORK. ANYTHING GOES!



LONG BEFORE FLORIDA MAN, there's ALWAYS been New York.



So Spies, something like this happening ISN'T unexpected.



The only question we would ask is WHAT would YOU have done if you owned the X7 and someone did that to you?