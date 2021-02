No budget limits, no restrictions: what's the greatest family car? Well Chris Harris thinks it's the new Audi RS6 Avant. A practical estate with nearly 600hp to get Little Johnny to football practice very, very quickly. Paddy McGuinness disagrees though, and proffers the Lamborghini Urus for consideration. A ludicrously fast SUV with perhaps the ultimate badge for playground bragging rights. Well, let's see what they've got to say then...