CAR WARS: BALLER S-Class OR The New Range Rover. WHICH Would YOU Buy And WHICH Is MORE Prestigious In 2021?

Modern luxury: New Range Rover is defined by presence and formality, achieved by the harmony of proportions, surface and lines

Materiality choices: Luxurious alternatives to traditional leather include a new premium textile that combines Ultrafabrics™ and Kvadrat™ wool-blend

New Range Rover SV: On sale later in 2022, a unique interpretation of Range Rover luxury and personalisation, handcrafted by Special Vehicle Operations







Peerless refinement: Engineers have reduced the cognitive load on the driver at every point, while next-generation noise-cancelling with headrest speakers creates the ultimate refinement

Perfect poise: Integrated Chassis Control with Dynamic Response Pro provides supreme ride comfort using Electronic Air Suspension that primes the vehicle for corners using eHorizon data

Dynamic agility: Standard All-Wheel Steering combines superior high-speed stability with exceptional manoeuvrability at low speeds – and a turning circle of less than 11m4

Breadth of choice: New MLA-Flex body architecture provides Standard and Long Wheelbase bodystyles with luxurious four, five or seven-seat interiors and a range of electrified powertrains

Pure electric: Battery-electric Range Rover set to premiere in 2024 as Land Rover embraces new Reimagine strategy with an all-electric powertrain for its original luxury SUV

Extended range PHEV: New 510PS and 440PS plug-in hybrids deliver a hushed EV range of up to 100km (62 miles) and CO2 emissions below 30g/km1 for serene and efficient driving

Serene performance: New 530PS Twin Turbo V8 petrol delivers trademark Range Rover drive, with Dynamic Launch enabling 0-60mph in as little as 4.4s (0-100km/h in 4.6 seconds)
“Alexa, let’s hit the road”: Built-in Amazon Alexa helps minimise distractions by recognising intuitive verbal commands for music, navigation and traffic updates, smart home devices and more2

Tranquil sanctuary: Cabin Air Purification Pro features PM2.5 filtration and nanoeTM Xtechnology, helping to significantly reduce odours, bacteria and allergens including SARS-CoV-2 virus3



