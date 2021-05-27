CAR WARS! Battle Of The EV Pickups! Tesla vs. Ford vs. Rivian vs. Hummer. WHICH One Impresses YOU Most?

Moving on to likely one of the most controversial vehicles of the decade, Tesla's dystopian Cybertruck gives you a choice of three configurations. A triple-motor, all-wheel-drive setup delivers 500-plus miles of driving range, according to Tesla. What's more, the dual-motor Cybertruck claims a 300-plus mile range, while the single-motor, rear-wheel-drive variant gets an estimated 250-plus miles.



Driving Range



Ford F-150 Lightning: 230-300 miles

Rivian R1T: 230-400 miles

GMC Hummer EV: 350 miles

Tesla Cybertruck: 250-500 miles



Which one has impressed you MOST out of the gates?



Full comparison at the link...







Read Article