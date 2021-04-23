CAR WARS FACE TO FACE! WHICH Is BETTER? New Escalade Or NEXT Toyota Land Cruiser?

Agent001 submitted on 4/23/2021 Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 11:33:33 PM

Views : 454 | Category: Spy Shots | Source: www.autospies.com

SHARE THIS ARTICLE

The new Cadillac Escalade and NEXT Toyota Land Cruiser do a FACE to FACE car wars!

Which is the winner to YOU and WHY?





CAR WARS FACE TO FACE! WHICH Is BETTER? New Escalade Or NEXT Toyota Land Cruiser?

About the Author

Agent001

"They are being watched. We work in secret. They'll never find us."

Agent001 (View Profile)