CAR WARS: JOIN US For The Friday Night HEAVYWEIGHT FIGHT! TESLA MODEL S PLAID Vs. LUCID AIR. Who Gets The BELT!

So you just realized you’ve got a hundred and fifty grand down the back of the sofa and you don’t know what to do with it…it’s a problem I have all the time. Sooo…time to buy that Tesla right?... Right?



Time was that if you wanted a fast, long-range EV…you went straight to Tesla.com and threw down a wad of cash. But these days, you might have something to think about it. We’re diving into the new kid on the block, the Lucid Air and seeing how it stacks up against the Model S Plaid in this clash of the Titans!















