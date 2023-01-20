CAR WARS! Mercedes E-Class Vs. Tesla Model 3. Is This Even A Fair Fight?

Agent001 submitted on 1/20/2023 Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 11:02:02 PM

Views : 566 | Category: Reviews | Source: www.autospies.com

SHARE THIS ARTICLE

There is tremendous controversy over this recent tweet talking about the Mercedes E-Class vs the Tesla Model 3.

Is it even a fair comparison?

Which is YOUR choice and WHY?








CAR WARS! Mercedes E-Class Vs. Tesla Model 3. Is This Even A Fair Fight?

About the Author

Agent001

"They are being watched. We work in secret. They'll never find us."

Agent001 (View Profile)