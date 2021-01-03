CAR WARS! Pick Your FAVORITE FLAVOR Of 4-Door Supercars! Audi RS7 OR Mercedes AMG GT63

Mercedes AMG GT63



It has twice the doors and twice the seats of any AMG GT before it. Yet it builds on every dominant trait: Brilliant handling. Exquisite appointments. Seductive style. And a handcrafted biturbo V8 sending 630 hp to its four wheels.



Audi RS7



The new Audi RS 7 Sportback sits low to the ground. The RS7 is once again motivated by the Volkswagen Group's venerable—and versatile—twin-turbocharged 4.0-liter V-8 that also can be found under the hoods of various Bentley, Lamborghini, and Porsche models. Output in this version is a strong 591 horsepower and 590 pound-feet of torque



Which is YOUR choice and WHY?





























