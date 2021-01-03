CAR WARS! Pick Your FAVORITE FLAVOR Of 4-Door Supercars! Audi RS7 OR Mercedes AMG GT63

Agent001 submitted on 3/1/2021 Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 10:57:27 PM
Views : 348 | Category: Reviews | Source: www.autospies.com
Mercedes AMG GT63It has twice the doors and twice the seats of any AMG GT before it. Yet it builds on every dominant trait: Brilliant handling. Exquisite appointments. Seductive style. And a handcrafted biturbo V8 sending 630 hp to its four wheels.Audi RS7The new Audi RS 7 Sportback sits low to the ground. The RS7 is once again motivated by the Volkswagen Group's venerable—and versatile—twin-turbocharged 4.0-liter V-8 that also can be found under the hoods of various Bentley, Lamborghini, and Porsche models. Output in this version is a strong 591 horsepower and 590 pound-feet of torqueWhich is YOUR choice and WHY?
"They are being watched. We work in secret. They'll never find us."— Agent001 (View Profile)
"They are being watched. We work in secret. They'll never find us."
— Agent001 (View Profile)
AutoSpies presents the best Auto Show Photos, Automotive Videos, Car Reviews and Hot Rides. Paris Motor Show
More photo galleries
More latest news