CAR WARS! Pick Your FAVORITE FLAVOR Of 4-Door Supercars! Audi RS7 OR Mercedes AMG GT63

Agent001 submitted on 3/1/2021 Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 10:57:27 PM

Views : 348 | Category: Reviews | Source: www.autospies.com

Mercedes AMG GT63

It has twice the doors and twice the seats of any AMG GT before it. Yet it builds on every dominant trait: Brilliant handling. Exquisite appointments. Seductive style. And a handcrafted biturbo V8 sending 630 hp to its four wheels.

Audi RS7

The new Audi RS 7 Sportback sits low to the ground. The RS7 is once again motivated by the Volkswagen Group's venerable—and versatile—twin-turbocharged 4.0-liter V-8 that also can be found under the hoods of various Bentley, Lamborghini, and Porsche models. Output in this version is a strong 591 horsepower and 590 pound-feet of torque

Which is YOUR choice and WHY?















