C8 vs Boxster Drag Race and review by The Straight Pipes. The C8 Corvette Convertible is pumping out 495hp and 470lb-ft tq from a 6.2L V8 The Porsche Boxster GTS 4.0 is pumping out 394hp and 317lb-ft tq from 4.0L flat six . With the C8 at $117,800 CAD, would you take it over the Boxster at $111,363 CAD?