CAR WARS! Quattro Vs. Quattro - Audi's Original Meets E-tron GT. Is There ANYTHING That STILL Links Them Together?

The original Audi Quattro both revolutionised rallying and cemented the famous four-wheel drive system in Audi's road cars. But do an original Audi Quattro and today's electrified Audis have anything in common beyond four-wheel drive and quattro badging?



We've gathered two together to find out. The first is an early Audi Quattro coupe, one of the terrific five-cylinder cars that spawned that rallying heritage.



The other is the very latest in 4wd Audis. So new in fact that it's a battery electric vehicle, the e-tron GT quattro, which - perhaps obviously - has a very different 4wd system to the original car. But despite their mechanical differences, is there a thread that links the two?











