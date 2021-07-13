CAR WARS! REVIEW: Mercedes-AMG E63 S vs. BMW M5 Competition. Who Is The BIGGER Brute?!

Mercedes-AMG E63 S vs BMW M5 Competition



From comparing their price and design through to their 0-60mph & brakes, this is the must-see group test for these two cars!



But how do they compare on paper? Well starting with the AMG E63, it's powered by a 4-litre twin-turbo V8, which has the ability to put down 612hp & 850Nm of torque. It also comes equipped with a 9-speed automatic gearbox, along with launch control, and it rolls up with a starting price of £99,000.



Then we come to the BMW M5 Competition. Hiding under the bonnet is a bigger engine than the AMG, a 4.4-litre twin-turbo V8. As a result, it can produce more power, at 625hp. However, it's slightly down on torque (at 750Nm) and it only has an 8-speed torque converter gearbox. It'll also set you back a tiny bit more, with a starting price of £102,000.













