CAR WARS! SIDE BY SIDE: Is The 2023 BMW 7-Series BETTER Or WORSE Looking Than The Last Generation Model STRICTLY From A Design Standpoint?

In the automotive world, every new model launch is a significant event. And the release of the 2023 BMW 7-Series is no exception. The 7-Series is the German automaker's flagship sedan, and it has been a benchmark for luxury sedans for years. However, the design of the new 7-Series has sparked a debate among automotive enthusiasts: Is the 2023 BMW 7-Series better or worse looking than the previous generation model? In this article, we will delve deeper into the design of the new 7-Series and compare it to the previous model to try and answer this question.



Let's start by examining the exterior design of the new 7-Series. One of the most noticeable changes is the enlarged kidney grille, which has caused a lot of controversy among BMW fans. The new grille is significantly larger than the previous model, and it dominates the front of the car. Some people love the new grille, saying it gives the car a bold and aggressive look. Others think it's over the top and ruins the car's aesthetics. Personally, I think the grille is a bit too big and could have been toned down a bit, but it's not a deal-breaker for me.



















Moving on to the rest of the exterior, the new 7-Series has a sleek and elegant design. The car's lines are smoother and more refined than the previous model, giving it a more luxurious feel. The new headlights and taillights are also a significant improvement, adding a modern touch to the car's design. Overall, I think the exterior of the new 7-Series is an improvement over the previous model, with the exception of the grille.



When it comes to the interior, the new 7-Series is a masterpiece of design and engineering. The cabin is spacious and luxurious, with high-quality materials and excellent attention to detail. The dashboard has been redesigned, and it looks more modern and elegant than the previous model. The infotainment system is also a significant improvement, with a larger touchscreen display and a more intuitive user interface. The new seats are incredibly comfortable and supportive, making long journeys a breeze. Overall, I think the interior of the new 7-Series is a vast improvement over the previous model.



So, is the 2023 BMW 7-Series better or worse looking than the previous generation model? It's a tough question to answer because it depends on personal taste. Some people will love the new grille, while others will hate it. However, when it comes to the overall design of the car, I think the new 7-Series is an improvement over the previous model. The exterior is sleeker and more refined, and the interior is a masterpiece of design and engineering.



The 2023 BMW 7-Series is a fantastic car, and its design will continue to spark debates among automotive enthusiasts for years to come. While some people may not like the new grille, there's no denying that the rest of the car is a significant improvement over the previous model. If you're in the market for a luxury sedan, the new 7-Series is definitely worth considering.



Tell us YOUR opinion. Is the new 7 BETTER or WORSE than the last generation model STRICTLY from a design standpoint?





