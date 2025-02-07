CAR WARS! STUD OR DUD? New Ferrari Amalfi vs. Roma

Ferrari has unveiled the 2026 Amalfi, a sleek, front-mid-engine 2+2 coupe that replaces the Roma in its lineup, blending elegance with exhilarating performance. Named after Italy’s picturesque Amalfi Coast, this grand tourer evokes the dolce vita spirit, combining sophisticated styling with a muscular twin-turbo 3.9-liter V8. Producing 631 horsepower—up from the Roma’s 612—the Amalfi sprints from 0-100 km/h in 3.3 seconds and hits a top speed of 199 mph. Its 8-speed dual-clutch transmission, reprogrammed for smoother shifts, ensures seamless power delivery, while a new Bosch ECU, lighter camshafts, and faster-spinning turbos enhance throttle response.



The Amalfi’s exterior is a refined evolution of the Roma, featuring a cleaner front fascia inspired by Ferrari’s recent models like the 12Cilindri. The sharknose design, with a slim black bar connecting svelte headlights, gives it a modern edge, while an active rear spoiler boosts aerodynamics, delivering 242 pounds of downforce at high speeds. The launch color, Verde Costiera—a vibrant teal green—pays homage to the Amalfi Coast’s shimmering seas, accentuating its sculpted lines.



Inside, Ferrari addresses a major Roma critique: the overuse of touch-sensitive controls. The Amalfi’s redesigned steering wheel swaps haptic switches for physical buttons, including an aluminum start-stop button, earning praise from purists. A dual-cockpit layout with a 10.25-inch touchscreen and milled aluminum center console creates a spacious, luxurious cabin. Optional comfort seats with massage functions and a 14-speaker Burmester audio system elevate long-distance drives.



























Technologically, the Amalfi introduces a brake-by-wire system from the 296 and 12Cilindri, improving braking efficiency, alongside an ABS Evo for enhanced performance across surfaces. Weighing 3,241 pounds dry, it’s light for its class, with a best-in-segment power-to-weight ratio of 2.29 kg/hp. Starting at €240,000 (~$283,000), it competes with the Aston Martin Vanquish and Bentley Continental GT, offering a balance of daily usability and track-ready dynamics.



While some critics argue it’s a Roma facelift rather than a groundbreaking model, the Amalfi’s refined design, increased power, and tactile controls make it a compelling grand tourer. Deliveries begin in Europe in early 2026, with U.S. availability to follow.



Is the Ferrari Amalfi a STUD, blending classic Ferrari charm with modern refinement, or a DUD, too similar to the Roma to justify its new name? Share your thoughts!



