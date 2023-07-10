CAR WARS: Tesla Model S PLAID Vs. Audi RS e-tron GT? Will This New $20k Audi Incentive Tip The Scales Enough For YOU To DISS THE TESLA?

Is the RS e-tron GT capable of keeping pace with Tesla's Model S Plaid? Audi certainly believes so, as the automaker is currently offering discounts of up to $20,000 on its high-performance e-tron GT in a bid to maintain its competitive edge in the market.

Audi was among the early contenders, alongside the Porsche Taycan Turbo, to challenge Tesla's Model S in terms of performance with the introduction of the RS e-tron GT. This impressive vehicle boasts a remarkable 637 horsepower, e-torque vectoring technology, Quattro all-wheel drive, and launch control that propels it from 0 to 60 mph in a mere 3.1 seconds, making for an electrifying driving experience (check out our detailed review for more information). Additionally, the RS e-tron GT is equipped with a 93 kWh lithium-ion battery that provides a range of up to 249 miles and offers rapid charging capabilities, allowing it to charge from 5% to 80% in just 22.5 minutes.

If you were comparing these two would go PLAID or be enticed by the 20k discount and go Audi?

Even with a $20,000 discount applied, the RS Audi e-tron GT commands a starting price of $125,395, which remains notably higher than the Tesla Model S Plaid, which begins at $80,890.

And is this a smart move for Audi or does it make them look DESPERATE?



Discuss...



