There's a new kid in town.



A wild horse called the Mustang Mach-E.



And if you've never seen one or taken a test drive you're in for a BIG surprise. It's the REAL deal.



We had one for a week and honestly if was in the market for an EV (I'm not) I would probably lease one over a Tesla.



The exterior is better looking than the Model Y and the interior is a toss up.



Hence, this article.



Tell us Spies, WHO has the better interior?



Model Y or Mustang Mach-E?