CAR WARS VIDEO! DRAG KINGS? Corvette C8 Stingray vs. Porsche 911 Carrera vs. Audi R8 RWD. WHO WIns?!

Corvette C8 Stingray vs. Porsche 911 Carrera vs. Audi R8 RWD!



All these cars have pretty varied outputs, but we assure you it’s going to be closer than you think! Starting with the Corvette, it’s powered by a 6.2-litre naturally-aspirated V8 that puts down 482hp & 613Nm. It also weighs in at 1,655kg.



As for the Porsche, its 3-litre flat-six twin-turbo engine can ‘only’ put down 385hp and 450Nm. However, it’s easily the lightest car here, weighing in at just 1,509kg!



Then finally we have the Audi. It’s powered by a gorgeous 5.2-litre naturally-aspirated V10, that’s good for 570hp and 550Nm. It also weighs in at 1,609kg.



So who is the winner?



WATCH the race!











