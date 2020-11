In the latest series of Top Gear, Chris Harris and Paddy McGuinness had a dilemma to solve - what is the absolute best way to transport a family? Is it the Lamborghini Urus with all its badge appeal. Or is it Audi's arguably subtler, yet equally thunderous RS6? Well here's Chris Harris chatting to Top Gear magazine's Jack Rix about why he'd choose the RS6 for the school run.