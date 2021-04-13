CAR WARS! Video Review: 2021 Audi S5 vs BMW M340i xDrive. Which Is the CHAMP And Which Is The CHUMP?

The rivalry between Audi and BMW is an automobile equivalent of the one between Apple and Samsung or Airbus and Boeing. And, as with all big-brand wars around the globe, you’ll find scores of keyboard warriors from both camps arguing about the merits of their favourite label and dissing the other at the same time.



Both these halfway performance offerings come with a 3.0-litre six-pot turbo petrol heart that push out somewhat similar output figures. And that’s what inspired us to do this comparison. So, which one is the more wholesome package? Grab your popcorn, it’s time for a classic Audi vs BMW showdown.











