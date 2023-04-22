CAR WARS! WATCH! BMW XM v NEW M2 DRAGGING. WHO'S YOUR DADDY NOW?

It’s time for BMW’s entry-level M to go head-to-head with the range-topping BMW M!



The all-new BMW M2vs. the BMW XM! But how do the two of them compare?



Well, let’s start with a look at the M2. It comes equipped with the same 3-litre twin-turbo straight-six as found in the latest BMW M3. However, the power has been decreased, in this instance putting down 460hp and 550Nm of torque. This is sent to the rear wheels only through an 8-speed automatic gearbox (but don’t worry, a manual is also available).



A New BMW M2 will set you back around £65,000, and when you roll it onto the scales, it’ll weigh in at 1,725kg.



But that weight is nothing compared to the almighty XM, which is almost a tonne heavier, tipping the scales at 2,710kg! In terms of power, it comes packing a 4.4-litre twin-turbo V8 coupled with an electric motor, which combines to produce 653hp and 800Nm. These send power to all four wheels, but there’s a problem… The price starts from an eye-watering £148,000!!



So how will this play out - will the more powerful car snatch the win? Or will the lighter M2 sprint to victory? There’s only one way to find out… LET’S RACE!













