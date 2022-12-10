CAR WARS! Would You RATHER Do A Standard Porsche 911 OR A New BMW M2 STRIPPIE And Save The $$$?

We commonly get asked what our opinions of many new vehicles are. Often enough, we give people the cold hard truth and they don’t want to accept what we have to say because the person asking the question had their heart set on liking (or disliking) a certain vehicle that they inquire about. Most times, we understand and have some sympathy for that person’s feelings as we hope others understand when we say that BMW has lost its way when it comes to new vehicle design and the new 2023 BMW M2 somewhat solidifies our thoughts.



Either way, we don’t want to call the new M2 ugly – because it’s really not, it’s just a little challenged. However, we think potential buyers will overlook its ‘looks’ after jumping into the driver’s seat as we think this could be one of the last compact fun machines that have an internal combustion engine and a 6-speed manual transmission.



Those looking to ‘get it while you can’ will be pleased to see a starting price of $63,195 before any fees or options when the new 2023 BMW M2 goes on sale in early 2023. Such a price isn’t that bad when you consider how much a new loaded-out M240i cost or even a base 2022 M4 without any options.



So for YOU, would you get a standard Porsche 911 or this new BMW M2 and SAVE the $$$ for something else?







