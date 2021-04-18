CARJACKERS GONE WILD! Thugs Get MORE Brazen. You WON'T BELIEVE What This THUG Did!

A carjacking suspect who took police on a wild chase on a Minnesota highway was shot dead by cops after he allegedly opened fire on them.



The suspect, a white male in his 20s, was shot Sunday afternoon on State Highway 13 at the interchange of Interstate 35W in Burnsville, Minnesota after police said he abandoned a stolen car, tried to steal two others at gunpoint and shot at cops.



The horrifying ordeal began in the afternoon when the carjacking suspect was being sought by cops for driving a car with stolen plates. He would crash that car, only to carjack a woman at gunpoint and take off in her vehicle, police said.









Read Article