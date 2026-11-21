Prime Minister Mark Carney’s grand plan to stick it to Donald Trump by cozying up to Beijing has delivered a masterclass in self-inflicted wounds. In January 2026, Ottawa slashed the 100% tariff on Chinese-made electric vehicles to a mere 6.1%, opening a quota for up to 49,000 units annually. The explicit goal was diversification away from the United States amid ongoing trade friction. Chinese EVs would flood Canadian driveways, canola tariffs would ease, and Canada would look independent and sophisticated. Instead, the biggest winner has been Tesla—cars built in Shanghai, shipped to Canada, and sold by the very American company Carney’s progressive circle loves to loathe.



By late 2026, roughly 16,000 China-built vehicles had entered under the quota. Industry reporting and Conservative critics put Tesla’s share at the overwhelming majority—estimates as high as 90%. Shanghai Model 3s became the dominant import. Demand was so strong that Tesla exhausted its allotted share and paused Canadian orders for the Model 3 Premium, with resumption expected only if Ottawa doles out more quota in 2027. Chinese brands such as BYD and Geely/Lotus have been slower to clear Canadian certification and claim meaningful volume. The “Chinese EV invasion” is, for now, mostly Teslas rolling off Elon Musk’s Chinese assembly lines.



This is not a clever hedge. It is a textbook own-goal. Carney’s government spent years aligning with Washington on China tariffs, then abruptly broke ranks to signal distance from Trump. The result: Canadian buyers get cheaper access to vehicles from an American firm that already dominates the EV conversation, while Beijing extracts concessions and Ottawa looks both anti-American and ineffectual at fostering genuine Chinese competition or domestic investment. Tesla’s pre-existing dealer network, Superchargers, and brand recognition let it swallow the quota before slower-moving Chinese OEMs could respond. Ottawa even appears to have allocated shares in advance, effectively reserving room rather than running a pure first-come system—yet Tesla still cleaned up.



Meanwhile, the political optics are priceless. Trump has publicly noted he understands the structure of the quota. Musk’s company is the clear commercial beneficiary of a policy sold as independence from American influence. Every performative gesture Ottawa makes to reduce reliance on the United States seems to circle back to enriching or benefiting the very people and industries Canadian elites claim to resist. Diversification theater has produced Shanghai-built Teslas as Canada’s leading Chinese-origin EV import. Carney wanted leverage and autonomy; he delivered a punchline that writes itself.











To diversify away from the United States, Canada allowed the imports of Chinese electric cars, then Teslas built in China immediately became the #1 import. THIS IS GOLD?? https://t.co/eEcXqgDEGQ — George (@BehizyTweets) November 22, 2026



