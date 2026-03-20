CARRATER! RATE LeBron James Newest Ride! STUD or DUD?

Agent001 submitted on 3/20/2026 Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 10:21:34 PM

Views : 1,276 | Category: New Cars | Source: www.autospies.com

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NBA icon LeBron James has unveiled his latest automotive flex: a truly one-of-a-kind Mercedes-Maybach S 680. Built through the exclusive MANUFAKTUR “Made to Measure” program, this bespoke luxury sedan is designed specifically for the King.

Featuring a sophisticated cream exterior and LeBron’s personal crown logo prominently displayed, the vehicle stands out as a symbol of success. The interior boasts luxurious blue quilted leather with custom embroidered crowns on the headrests and pillows, creating an ultra-premium sanctuary on wheels. One of only two such specially configured Maybachs for James, it’s pure exclusivity on four wheels.

This isn’t your average luxury car—it’s a rolling statement piece that matches LeBron’s legendary career and impeccable taste.

Now, we want to hear from you! Rate LeBron James’ new Maybach from 1 to 10 in the comments section. Do you love this custom build or think he could’ve gone even bigger? Drop your score and explanation below!

Thanks to 00R for the tipoff..







CARRATER! RATE LeBron James Newest Ride! STUD or DUD?

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