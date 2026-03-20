CARRATER! RATE LeBron James Newest Ride! STUD or DUD?

NBA icon LeBron James has unveiled his latest automotive flex: a truly one-of-a-kind Mercedes-Maybach S 680. Built through the exclusive MANUFAKTUR “Made to Measure” program, this bespoke luxury sedan is designed specifically for the King.
Featuring a sophisticated cream exterior and LeBron’s personal crown logo prominently displayed, the vehicle stands out as a symbol of success. The interior boasts luxurious blue quilted leather with custom embroidered crowns on the headrests and pillows, creating an ultra-premium sanctuary on wheels. One of only two such specially configured Maybachs for James, it’s pure exclusivity on four wheels.
This isn’t your average luxury car—it’s a rolling statement piece that matches LeBron’s legendary career and impeccable taste.
Now, we want to hear from you! Rate LeBron James’ new Maybach from 1 to 10 in the comments section. Do you love this custom build or think he could’ve gone even bigger? Drop your score and explanation below!
Thanks to 00R for the tipoff..