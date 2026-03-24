CARRATER! Rate The New Mercedes GLC Electric Crossover.

Mercedes-Benz has unleashed the all-new electric GLC (GLC with EQ Technology), a purpose-built EV on the advanced MB.EA platform that finally gives the luxury midsize SUV segment a true electric contender. Arriving in showrooms from mid-2026, this sleek, elongated GLC blends the familiar elegant proportions of the bestselling GLC with cutting-edge electrification.



At launch, the GLC 400 4MATIC leads with dual motors delivering 483 hp and 596 lb-ft of torque, rocketing from 0-60 mph in about 4.4 seconds. A 94 kWh usable battery on an 800-volt architecture promises up to 443 miles of WLTP range (real-world estimates around 340-400 miles), while ultra-fast DC charging adds up to 188 miles in just 10 minutes at rates peaking at 330 kW. A clever two-speed rear transmission enhances both acceleration and highway efficiency, and the SUV boasts impressive towing capability up to 5,291 lbs.

Inside, the electric GLC shines with an optional 39.1-inch MBUX Hyperscreen, AI-powered MB.OS supercomputer featuring Microsoft and Google integration, and available vegan interiors. Spacious cabin upgrades include extra legroom thanks to the dedicated EV platform, plus a practical frunk.



Has the BMW iX3 met its match? With superior power, rapid charging, luxurious tech, and that signature Mercedes refinement, the new electric GLC certainly raises the bar in this fiercely competitive luxury EV crossover battle.



Take a look at this review, then RATE the new GLC!













