CARRATER! Would You Give This Tesla A GLOWING Rating?

Here's footage of a Tesla we SPIED illuminated with colorful under lighting. The video shows the car from various angles as it sits stationary under dynamic, glowing lights that highlight its body lines and design features. T



Tesla enthusiasts and car enthusiasts alike may find interest in how the lighting interacts with the vehicle's contours. Watch the full clip to see the complete light display.



What do you think of these lighting modifications? Feel free to rate them in the comments below and share your thoughts













