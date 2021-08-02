CAT Out Of The BAG? 992 Porsche 911 GT3 SPYSHOTS And TEASER Caught!

The provided image gives us a glimpse of the 911 GT3’s rear end, which sports a swan-neck wing that looks a lot more elegant than what was seen on previous test mules. The track-biased sports car will also feature unique styling cues not found on a regular 992-generation 911, all of which are aimed at promoting more downforce.



As for specifications, there’s nothing official just yet, but there are a bunch of details from earlier reports that we can rely on. One of the biggest updates is the use of double-wishbone front suspension, which is typically reserved for the company’s race cars like the 911 RSR, and is also present on the latest 911 GT3 Cup.



