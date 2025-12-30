CATL Begins Large Scale Sodium Ion Battery Deployments In 2026

Contemporary Amperex Technology Co., Ltd. (CATL) said at its supplier conference in Ningde, Fujian province, on December 28, 2025, that it plans to deploy its sodium-ion battery technology at scale across multiple sectors in 2026, according to IT-home. The company described expanded applications in battery swap systems, passenger vehicles, commercial vehicles, and energy storage, indicating a significant commercial deployment phase for sodium-ion technology next year.
 
Chinese financial media, Sina, reported that at the supplier conference, CATL said its sodium-ion and lithium-ion battery technologies are expected to develop in parallel, describing this as a “dual-star” trend with broader deployment in 2026. Analysts said the global sodium-ion battery industry is shifting from early commercialization toward scaled deployment, with current market use concentrated in energy storage, low-range vehicles, and auxiliary systems, and anticipated expansion into passenger and commercial vehicles. 


