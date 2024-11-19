CATL's New Sodium Ion Batteries Can Work In -40 Degree Weather

Battery market leader CATL announced the second generation of its sodium-ion batteries with improved specifications. The new batteries promise to maintain their performance even at temperatures of minus 40 degrees, which is identical on both Fahrenheit and Celsius scales. CATL intends to start trial production next year, with volume production planned for 2027.

Sodium-ion batteries have been in development for years, with the first generation from BYD and CATL already installed in some production vehicles. These batteries work similarly to their lithium-ion counterparts, bringing some advantages and disadvantages. As expected, one of the biggest advantages is the price, thanks to sodium being much more abundant and easier to source than lithium.

On the other hand, sodium-ion batteries have a lower energy density, with the best first-generation cells remaining under 160 Wh per kg. However, most Na-ion cells produced today are barely inching above the 100 Wh/kg mark, making them better for stationary storage batteries than mobile applications like electric vehicles.