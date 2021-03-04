CAUGHT In An ACT! Turns Out, Pete Buttigieg STAGED His Bike 'ECO' Ride And Was NABBED Unloading It From Gas Guzzling SUV Just A Couple Blocks From Meeting!

Pete Buttigieg has been ridiculed on social media after he appeared to stage a bike ride to the White House in a bid to promote his green credentials.

he Secretary of Transportation, 39, was seen arriving at the building on his bike Thursday to attend a Cabinet meeting with Joe Biden. It appeared the politician had cycled in from his office at the Department of Transportation three miles away.

However, footage from WFMZ-TV  quickly went viral after it purportedly showed Buttigieg's security detail unloading the bike from the back of a 'gas guzzling' SUV just blocks back from the White House.

ANOTHER example of phony politician's PEDDLING (See what we did there?) their fake moral narcissism.





