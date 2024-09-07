CDK Global Breach Should Be A Wake Up Call For Thousands Of Dealerships

CDK Global, a leading provider of software-as-a-service (SaaS) solutions for the automotive industry, recently fell victim to a significant data breach. The incident is affecting thousands of car dealerships and potentially millions of consumers.

CDK Global, which provides crucial services such as financing, payroll, and other operational functions to more than 15,000 car dealerships worldwide, discovered unauthorized access to its systems. While the full extent of the breach is still being investigated, the company has confirmed that sensitive data was compromised.