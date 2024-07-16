CDK Global Cyberattack To Cost Dealerships Over $1 Billion

The nation's car dealerships experienced total losses of more than $1 billion as the result of a nationwide hacking and ransomware attack on their software and systems last month, according to a new estimate from East Lansing-based consulting firm Anderson Economic Group.

A cyberattack on Chicago-based dealership software provider CDK Global that began June 19 forced CDK to shut down most of its systems across the country for its dealership customers until July 5. It left about half of the nation's car dealerships struggling to operate, forcing some to return to the days of pen-and-paper. According to Bloomberg, the group that orchestrated the attack demanded tens of millions of dollars in ransom to end it.