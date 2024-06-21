CDK Global Hit By Second Cyberattack 50% Of Car Dealers Will Be Unable To Sell Cars Through The Weekend

Just one day after a major cyberattack halted operations at thousands of car dealerships across the United States, another attack on CDK Global’s systems forced the company to shut down its systems once again. The company, which sells various products to car dealerships to facilitate sales and manage clients, informed customers on Thursday morning that they were attacked again late last night. The situation has become critical for the company and the customers who use their products, and the second attack could postpone any plans to bring the systems back online, limiting the operations of dealerships across the country.



