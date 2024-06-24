CDK Global Says Dealership Network Will Be Down For Several More Days

Retail software provider CDK Global says it will likely take several days for its software to be back online and operational, as the company grapples with a system outage that has paralyzed nearly 15,000 car dealerships across North America since Wednesday.

The data provider’s software, which dealerships use to manage everything from scheduling to records, said Saturday it has begun restoring its software.

“We anticipate that the process will take several days to complete, and in the interim we are continuing to actively engage with our customers and provide them with alternative ways to conduct business,” a CDK spokesperson told CNN on Saturday.