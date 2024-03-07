CDK Says Dealership Network Mostly Restored After Hacker Attack

CDK Global said Tuesday that “substantially all” of the car dealerships it serves are back online, two weeks after the software maker was struck by a crippling ransomware attack.

In a recorded message for customers heard Tuesday, the company indicated that it expects to soon complete the restoration process for the thousands of dealerships who use its platform, saying most are already reconnected on its Dealer Management System (DMS).

“We are happy to report that we are ahead of the anticipated schedule and as of now substantially all dealer connections are live on the core DMS,” the company said in the recorded message.