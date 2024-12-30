CEO Believes In 10 Years 5 Of The Top 10 Automakers Will Be Chinese

This year has been a very busy one for Chinese electric car manufacturer Nio. Not only has it launched a semi-solid state battery and continues to expand its battery-swapping network, but it’s also introduced two new sub-brands – Onvo and Firefly. Now, Nio chief executive William Li says he wants to see the brand become one of the world’s top 10 largest car manufacturers by 2035. Li laid out his ambitions while speaking at a recent media conference in China. He said that he does not want to see Nio left behind by its “excellent Chinese peers” and doesn’t expect many car manufacturers to survive the current upheaval across the global market. Li thinks that in 2035, five of the world’s top 10 carmakers will be Chinese, and says the country’s brands could account for 40% of all new car sales, IT Home reports.



