CERTAIN DEATH? Audi Debuts Audi Q4 e-tron And Sportback With HIGHER PRICES And NO Tax Write-Off. And Did We Mention It's UGLY AS SIN?

Starting this fall, the Audi Q4 e-tron will be available as a single motor, rear-wheel-drive model (Q4 40 e-tron) and dual motor, all-wheel-drive model (Q4 50 e-tron quattro), while the Q4 Sportback e-tron will come exclusively with the 50 quattro AWD powertrain.



Built on the same MEB platform as the Volkswagen ID.4, the Audi Q4 e-tron and Q4 Sportback e-tron are the most affordable electric models offered by Audi.



Prices start from $48,800 for the base 201-horsepower Q4 40 e-tron, $53,800 for the 295-horsepower Q4 50 e-tron and $56,800 for the 295-horsepower Q4 Sportback 50 e-tron. All prices exclude a $1,195 destination charge.



Still, the prices are significantly higher than originally announced a year ago, when Audi said the Q4 40 e-tron would start at $43,900, the Q4 50 e-tron at $49,900, and the Q4 Sportback 50 e-tron at $52,700 (before a $1,095 destination charge). In addition, the Q4 models are no longer eligible for the $7,500 federal tax credit.



We ask is there ANY chance Audi will have success with these new models in the USA?



Let's see...It costs MORE. There is NO tax writeoff. And it could be one of the UGLIEST Audi designs in modern times.



We think that may answer our question.



But if we're wrong, tell us how.



Full details at the link...







