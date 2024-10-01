CES: 1,000-HP Mullen Five RS Electric CUV To Challenge Model Y Plaid

Currently, the rumor mill believes that alongside the Tesla Model 3 Highland update, there could also be a Model 3 Plaid debuting in the United States this year – but there's no word on a Model Y Plaid. Well, even if it were, there's already a direct competitor. It's called Mullen Five RS and will ideally come to market with more than 1,000 horsepower developed on an 800V architecture.



With that kind of oomph, it is no wonder the "high-performance sports EV crossover" will hit a maximum speed of over 200 mph (321 kph), reach zero to 60 mph (96 kph) in less than two seconds, and even feature a braking distance of less or equal to 110 feet (33.5 meters). Naturally, there's a dual-motor front and rear powertrain with AWD on board, and the battery pack is sizeable, too, at 100 kWh.



Even better, we already have a glimpse of the Mullen Five RS because the crossover SUV was recently unveiled in front of the global audience at CES 2024 in Las Vegas





