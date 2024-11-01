CES: Facial Recognition Will Replace Your Key Fob Eventually

Continental Automotive has revealed its take on keyless entry unlocking and starting your vehicle with facial recognition. Previewed at the 2024 Consumer Electronics Show (where Continental also showcased a transparent crystal touchscreen), the Face Authentication Display uses biometric recognition technology to identify registered users. A two-stage system ensures high security.



When the system detects a user, the vehicle is unlocked and starts automatically. Continental says the Face Authentication Display can thwart any deceptive tactics (like using a photograph or mask to gain access to the vehicle), thanks to the liveness detection function from trinamiX.





Read Article