Honda CEO Toshihiro Mibe wants to make an electric car for the masses—but he believes true affordability won’t be possible without a paradigm-shifting leap in EV tech.



“If we want to create a car that is $30,000, I think we need something that is breakthrough,” Mibe told InsideEVs during a roundtable interview at CES on Tuesday, through a translator. “Of course I think we need a small car, an EV, in the coming future. We are trying to accelerate our research to that end.”





Read Article