CES: How Does Kia's New Modular Truck Work? We Are Glad You Asked

Kia's Platform Beyond Vehicle concept: is it a van, a truck or an RV? It turns out the answer is "all of the above." The concept that stole our hearts at CES 2024 this week represents Kia's entry into the commercial vehicle world, except with electric power, software-driven fleet management, a high degree of customization and a modular, transforming body that allows one chassis to suit many needs.



There was just one problem: how the "transforming" part worked exactly felt a bit unclear. Fortunately, Kia showed off exactly how this works at its CES stand by demonstrating the idea with a moving miniature set. Now, you can see just what the Korean automaker is up to here.









