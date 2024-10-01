CES: Hyundai Reveals Final Version Of It's Electric Air Taxi

Four years ago, CES was where the S-A1 made its debut. Today, the S-A2 steps into the spotlight, displaying a seamless combination of state-of-the-art automotive design and aeronautical technology. From now on, it's just a matter of time before this concept turns into a commercially ready air vehicle with the Hyundai Motor Group DNA.



CES 2024 visitors in Las Vegas have three more days to check out the Supernal Vertiport exhibition. They'll have the opportunity to take a closer look at the S-A2, which is the latest version of Supernal's eVTOL (electric vertical takeoff and landing), and even experience a simulated flight above the city of Los Angeles, in addition to learning more about the importance of dedicated eVTOL infrastructure.











