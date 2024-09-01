CES: Sony's Afeela EV Concept Driven On Stage By A Playstation Controller - Are You Impressed?

The Afeela concept car was in the spotlight in Las Vegas with a revised design and new features on board. The team drove it onto the CES 2024 stage with the help of a PlayStation DualSense controller.



The car that arrived in Las Vegas is as close as it gets to the production version. There is a new bumper up front. The front fascia integrates a digital display, flanked by LED headlights, which are connected by an LED strip, a design solution which is becoming common in the car industry.



The cameras that replaced the conventional side mirrors were replaced back by conventional side mirrors while the pillars are now thicker, a hint that Afeela must have interfered with the overall structure of the car. New taillights show up at the rear, together with a redesigned rear bumper.









