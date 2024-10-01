CES: VinFast Unveils VF 3 Mini Electric Crossover For American Market

Five years ago, nobody had heard anything about VinFast. The company was just seeing the light of day in a country the West was not even aware that it had a car industry. Now, VinFast is bringing a small-size crossover to America.



The Vietnamese brand unveiled the VF 3 at CES 2024 and confirmed that it will be available worldwide, the United States included. The carmaker had first shown the VF 3 in June 2023. At the time, it was only destined for the local market. However, the popularity of the brand kept skyrocketing, and soon, VinFast entered other markets.



The VF 3 mini-SUV measures only 125.6 inches (3,190 millimeters) in length, 66.1 inches (1,679 millimeters) in width, and 63.8 inches (1,621 millimeters) in height. It has two doors and four (probably very cramped) seats. Just to get an idea of how small it actually is, consider that the tiny Suzuki Jimmy is 156.9 inches (3,985 millimeters).





