CES: Volkswagen's Spin On AI is A Siri Like Chat GPT Assistant

Volkswagen has announced that it will implement ChatGPT into the infotainment systems of forthcoming vehicles, such as the ID.7 electric sedan and the facelifted Golf GTI.



Backed by Cerence Chat Pro, the AI system will enable the Volkswagen voice assistant to provide new features that exceed the capabilities of the existing voice control system. The automaker says the new assistant will be able to control the climate settings, navigation, and infotainment systems. Aside from that, it's also capable of answering general knowledge questions.



Furthermore, the AI will continuously learn to expand its capabilities. This, says VW, will benefit occupants on journeys. The ChatGPT system can answer questions, provide information about the vehicle, and even converse with the driver.





Read Article