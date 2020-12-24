#CES2020 - General Motors To Focus On Electrification At CES In January

General Motors CEO Mary Barra plans to provide a peek of upcoming electric vehicles at CES next month and bolster the automaker’s credentials as a rising power in EVs, people familiar with the matter told Bloomberg.

Barra will give the opening keynote address on Jan. 12 for the all-digital expo, formerly known as the Consumer Electronics Show. She plans to explain how electrification is a necessary step to address environmental and societal change -- and how GM is ready to play a central role, said the people, who asked not to be named.



